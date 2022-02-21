Lionel Dely
The Atlanta Police Department officer arrested on rape charges in Cherokee County earlier this month has been fired, the department said Monday.
Lionel Dely, 32, of Marietta, had been suspended without pay pending an emergency disciplinary hearing since the allegations became public on Feb. 14.
Dely was charged by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators after investigating a rape allegation that was reported to authorities Feb. 2.
A woman reported the alleged rape occurred Jan. 31 in her Acworth apartment shortly after meeting the man, who had identified himself as an Atlanta officer who was conducting an investigation.
Investigators found evidence supporting a charge of rape, and confirmed Dely is an Atlanta officer, the office said. He turned himself in on Feb. 11.
Dely is being held without bond in the Cherokee County detention center, the sheriff's office confirmed Monday.
