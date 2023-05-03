An Atlanta man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by probation for life, for raping a woman in her Marietta apartment in 2020, according to the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr.
A Cobb jury found Can Melikoglu, 34, guilty of one count of rape in a case that arose from allegations dating to August 3, 2020, when a woman said she woke up to a strange man in her bed, the DA's office said.
The woman and her sister returned to their Marietta apartment after the woman became intoxicated while they were at the home of friends for dinner and drinks earlier that evening, the DA's office said.
Melikoglu and the woman's sister messaged each other on Instagram after the party, and he said he wanted to come check on the sisters due to some tension between others at the party, according to the DA.
When Melikoglu arrived, he hung out with the victim’s sister and inquired about the woman, who could not be roused by her sister, the DA's office said. The woman's sister came back and told Melikoglu that her sister was passed out, and later that night, she offered to let Melikoglu sleep on the couch because it was late.
"Sometime during the night, Melikolgu went into the victim’s bedroom and raped her while she was passed out," the DA's office said. "He was still in the victim’s bed when she awoke. The victim had injuries consistent with sexual assault and Melikoglu’s DNA was present."
During Melikoglu's trial the victim testified to the sexual assault, and witnesses at the dinner party and her sister also testified. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on rape, the DA's office said.
“This defendant is a predator. He saw an opportunity and he took it. He thought because the victim was unconscious when he raped her that she wouldn’t say anything," said Cobb Assistant District Attorney Lindsey McClure-So. "The victim should be commended for her bravery to come forward with what happened to her and to give testimony in front of her rapist. We are grateful for the hard work of this jury and the Marietta Police Department for ensuring justice was served for this heinous act.”
Cobb Superior Court Judge Julie Adams Jacobs sentenced Melikoglu.
If you or someone you know have experienced sexual assault, please contact Cobb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-801-3470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.