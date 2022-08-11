POWDER SPRINGS — The city's police department, which withdrew from its state certification due to staffing shortages, hopes to regain the distinction by the end of the year, Police Chief Lane Caldwell reports.
Caldwell told the Powder Springs City Council of the news at Wednesday night's council meeting. Councilman Patrick Bordelon asked Caldwell to explain what the purpose is for certification.
“If we’re not certified for a period of time, what does that mean to us?” said Bordelon. “Does it prevent us from providing police service, or does it affect us in other ways?”
Caldwell assured Bordelon that, certified or not, the department could still fulfill its mission of policing Powder Springs.
“Being state certified shows that we have 100, I think it’s 150 some-odd standards that we meet,” Caldwell said. “It provides for a more clear picture of the police department and how it’s ran, a more professional police department. By being state certified, it gives you access to more grants through the state and the federal government, it’s a prestigious thing.”
The certification webpage from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police says “Certification status represents a significant professional achievement for a law enforcement agency,” and it "acknowledges the implementation of policies and procedures conceptually sound and operationally effective.”
Despite gains made since the city’s new chief began his role a year ago, the Powder Springs Police Department is still short of staff.
The department, with a capacity for 28 sworn officers, currently sits at 23, according to Caldwell, who was appointed the department’s chief in August 2021. Caldwell said shortage woes began when he took over as interim chief in February 2021.
“Between February and August (2021), we had a period where we lost several employees,” Caldwell said. “Several were getting out of the profession, several went to other departments. It created a staffing shortage for the department. We had actually got to a point where we were doing mandatory overtime just to cover the patrol shifts.”
Caldwell said that from the end of 2021 through May 2022, the department hired five new officers, four of whom were certified and thus able to begin their duties almost immediately.
“By the end of May, when we finished hiring that fifth officer, that got us to a point where we were able to eliminate the mandatory overtime and get the shifts filled,” Caldwell said. “We’re still right on the edge short of people, but we’re not doing mandatory overtime at this point.”
Caldwell said a consequence of the staffing shortages included decreases in traffic enforcement and citations, but said those numbers are going back up with the staffing gains made this year.
Bordelon also asked Caldwell about active shooter training conducted by the department, which Caldwell explained was another area complicated by staffing issues.
“Training in general is one of the places we’ve been lacking just for lack of a training officer or some instructors that we can do in-house training,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said the department, thanks to recent promotions, has a new captain “who’s an instructor in multiple areas who will be able to teach not only in-house but at the academy also.”
