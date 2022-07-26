Local colleges received unsubstantiated bomb threats Tuesday, leading law enforcement to sweep buildings in order to ensure no danger was present.
Kennesaw State University received a bomb threat Tuesday morning concerning a building at its main Kennesaw campus, KSU spokesperson Tiffany Capuano said, prompting an evacuation. KSU Police, city of Kennesaw police and Cobb County police secured the area and swept the premises.
"No threat to the campus was identified, and law enforcement have given the all clear to continue normal operations," Capuano said.
In a Twitter post at 12:28 p.m., KSU advised people to avoid Kennesaw Hall and Frey Road between Skip Spann Connector and Parliament Garden Way due to police activity, before posting an all-clear message at 12:39 p.m.
Rome-based Georgia Highlands College, which has a campus in Marietta, canceled Tuesday classes and closed all of its campuses out of an abundance of caution following threats.
The college announced shortly before 2 p.m. that law enforcement had given an all-clear after checking the campuses. Normal operations will resume Wednesday.
The college received two separate threats, one for the Rome campus and one for the Marietta campus, MDJ partner the Rome News-Tribune reported. The Floyd County Police Department is investigating the hoax threats. Summer classes, including those scheduled for Tuesday night, were affected by the closure.
Marietta Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said officers responded to a bomb threat at the college’s Marietta campus on Northchase Parkway shortly after 11 a.m. Officers searched the campus with a school representative and “did not find anything to cause concern,” he said. Marietta police then turned the campus back over to the school.
