Acworth police shot a knife-wielding man Wednesday night while responding to an alleged burglary, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. 

Just before 7 p.m., police were told of a burglary at a house on Lake Park Ridge West, according to the post. When they arrived, they were "confronted with a male suspect armed with two knives." 

An officer shot the man, who was then taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, according to the post. No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the incident. 

