Police have identified a man they say held up an Acworth auto shop and is allegedly connected to other Atlanta-area robberies.
The Acworth Police Department charged 35-year-old Steve Coleman from Atlanta in a June armed robbery of Advance Auto Parts at 4840 Baker Grove Road, they announced in a news release. Coleman is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the release noted.
The warrant for Coleman's arrest states he is also charged with possession of firearm by a felon, the charge stemming from a 2007 armed robbery conviction in Fulton County.
Acworth police said Coleman is suspected by Gwinnett County Police in a string of armed robberies. Gwinnett police responded to an advisory about the Acworth robbery, and Acworth authorities said the two departments partnered to review evidence and determined the robberies in each jurisdiction were connected.
Coleman is in custody at the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center without bond, per the news release, and he will be extradited to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center later to face the Acworth charges.
Coleman is charged with four counts of armed robbery, in addition to other felony charges for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, in Gwinnett County.
According to Acworth police, they responded to a robbery at Advance Auto Parts June 27. “Upon arrival,” the police press release reads, “officers were informed that a Black male approached the counter, brandished a pistol, and demanded money.” The warrant for Coleman's arrest said he took $750.
The Acworth police’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
