An Acworth man was arrested after he allegedly trafficked meth and other illegal drugs in Cobb County, police said.

Brian Gabrielsen, 31, was arrested April 4 at his Acworth home after police found 33.2 grams of methamphetamine in his car, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Additionally, he was found with cocaine, mushrooms, fentanyl and marijuana, all drugs in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

He faces several charges, including a felony charge for trafficking in illegal drugs.

Gabrielsen remains in Cobb jail without bond as of Sunday.

