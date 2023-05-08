Two people were injured in a Saturday night car crash on Interstate 75 in Marietta, police said.
The wreck occurred around 11:26 p.m. on I-75 southbound near North Marietta Parkway, per the Marietta Police Department.
According to investigators, 21-year-old Elias Sauceda of Texas was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, with 24-year-old Joseph James of Florida as a passenger.
“For reasons unknown, the Chevrolet left their lane of travel and struck a 2012 Nissan Altima,” police said. The Nissan was driven by a 31-year-old Loganville woman.
The Chevrolet overturned and both vehicles left the road, striking a guardrail, according to police.
Sauceda was seriously injured and James had minor injuries, police said. They were both taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The investigation into the wreck is ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Officer Bedford at 770-794-5364.
