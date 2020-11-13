A violent argument nearly resulted in a woman cutting off a man's nose, according to Marietta Police.
At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Diane Robbins, 53, of Marietta got into an argument with a man after she came home "yelling and drunk," according to her arrest warrant. She grabbed a kitchen knife from a drawer and followed the victim outside, and after more arguing, swung the knife, cutting his nose.
"Said victim's nose was hanging on barely by the skin when I first examined the wound," a responding officer wrote in the warrant.
The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Robbins agreed to a search on her person, during which police found a crack pipe in her jeans pocket, according to the warrant, that she said wasn't hers.
Robbins was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail that morning, records show. She faces charges of aggravated assault and cocaine possession, and remained in the jail Thursday with a bond and other fees totaling $8,470.
(1) comment
Lovely person, probably just a bad day.
