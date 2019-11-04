Cobb police are seeking information from the public in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man.
Investigators said Roman Orlando Mejia-Nunez of Austell was shot at Waverly Mobile Home Park at 100 Plantation Hill Road SE near Six Flags in Austell.
At a quarter past midnight on Saturday, Mejia-Nunez was being driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound, when the driver spotted a police vehicle at the nearby QuikTrip gas station on Mableton Parkway and requested assistance.
EMS personnel arrived on the scene and transported Mejia-Nunez to Grady Hospital, but he died from his injuries.
Police are treating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.
