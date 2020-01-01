Cobb Police say a 19-year-old Atlanta man who rammed a police vehicle and led officers on a chase through an apartment complex parking lot in Austell remains behind bars.
Police say Jaiden Chatman led police on a chase in a stolen 2018 red Dodge Challenger and drove "at a high rate of speed" through the parking lot of Lake Crossing apartments in Austell, just south of the intersection of Riverside Parkway and Blair Bridge Road, late Friday and into the early morning hours on Saturday.
Chatman is accused of driving the vehicle, valued at $35,000 and reported stolen out of Gwinnett County, through the neighborhood with his lights off and striking a police vehicle. He is also said to have fled on foot after the car chase, according to arrest warrants.
The warrants state that Chatman has never been issued a driver's license.
The Atlanta resident faces one felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property and three misdemeanor counts: driving without a license, reckless driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.
He remains in custody without bond and with a hold for two other agencies.
