Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man they say attempted to lure two women into a van at a Smyrna drug store.
At 9 p.m. on July 27, "an unknown black male" tried to kidnap two black female customers by luring them into his white Nissan cargo van at the Walgreens at 2670 Cobb Parkway, just south of its intersection with Cumberland Boulevard and Windy Ridge Parkway, according to Sgt. Louis Defense, a spokesman for the Smyrna Police Department.
But someone captured cellphone footage of the suspect, and now the police department is asking the public to take a look, Defense said.
Defense said the man has light skin, a full beard and is wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a light-color baseball cap, black T-shirt and black shorts with a white and yellow Nike logo on the left side of the shorts, he said.
The man also has a tattoo down the length of his left arm, police said.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
