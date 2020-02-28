Cobb police say a pedestrian collision and the crash of a stolen vehicle killed two 19-year-olds and injured four others in separate incidents hours apart on Thursday.
At just after 5:30 p.m., 19-year-old Carlos Campos of Powder Springs was walking his bicycle across Powder Springs Road inside the city limits when he was struck by a gray 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 54-year-old Jornette Malone, also of Powder Springs, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Malone had been traveling westbound in the right lane approaching Flint Hill Road when Campos walked into traffic, Delk said.
Campos was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he was later pronounced deceased. Malone was not injured.
Later that same night, at about 9:45 p.m., Delk said Cobb County officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and located the white Honda HR-V on Hillcrest Drive near Austell.
When officers attempted a traffic stop on Hillcrest Drive, just south of Riverside Intermediate School, the vehicle fled southbound on Hillcrest Drive, according to investigators.
Officers stopped chasing, but the vehicle continued to flee southbound on Hillcrest Drive and crossed the intersection at Six Flags Parkway where it crashed into a tree on the southbound side of Six Flags Parkway," Delk said.
The 19-year-old driver, Marquisse Haynes of Atlanta, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Haynes' four passengers were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Raynard Fyall, 18, of Atlanta and a 16-year-old juvenile were transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, and Omari Martin, 17, of Atlanta and a so-far-unidentified person were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Both of crashes are still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.