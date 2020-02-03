Cobb police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles over the past few months that suggest the perpetrators have been targeted at Hispanic victims.
Officer Sydney Melton, a Cobb police spokeswoman, said those responsible for the thefts apparently watch as the victims visit their bank and make a cash withdrawal. She said they then follow their victims to their next destination, where they break into their vehicles.
Melton said the victims visit banks in south Cobb.
Melton said citizens should stay aware of their surroundings and watch for any suspicious person or vehicle that may be following them, as well as avoid leaving large sums of money in their vehicles, whether or not the vehicle is locked.
The incidents remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-4539 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.
They know there's a good chance the crime will never be reported. Many hispanic people are too scared to call for help because of the strict policies our sheriff has implemented. Even if they're here legally, any interaction with law enforcement can turn into a problem for them. Which, in turn, make them easy targets.
