Marietta police say a 10th member of a criminal street gang with a Marietta namesake has been arrested as part of a four-year investigation.
Marietta resident Tony L. Menefee, also known as "Brim Major," was arrested at 6 a.m. on Tuesday by a joint gang task force made up of FBI agents, as well as Cobb County and Marietta police officers, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.
McPhilamy said Menefee, an identified leader of the criminal street gang known as “Dem Marietta Boys” or the “Brim bloods,” was arrested at Sedgefield Apartments in Marietta, a complex just east of Interstate 75 and north of Allgood Road.
The alleged gang member is being held at a federal facility in Atlanta, McPhilamy said.
Menefee faces federal charges including possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by drug user, as well as state charges including felony counts of intent to distribute MDMA, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.
Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said the "complex ongoing investigation" that led to Menefee's arrest would not have been possible without the city's partnership with the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County District Attorney's Office.
"Thanks to their hard work and dedication, this criminal gang has been disrupted and these local gang members will be held accountable for their actions," Flynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.