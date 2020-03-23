Police say a Cobb 17-year-old shot two people as they attempted to rob his home off Austell Road on Sunday night, killing one of them.
Cobb County police patrol officers initially responded to a call of a person shot on Olive Circle, but the incident was later determined to have happened nearby at a home on Olive Springs Road, a little more than half a mile northwest of Fortis College, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Delk said one of the would-be robbers, 21-year-old Taruss Miller, was shot in the leg and survived, while another suspect, 21-year-old Machavellia Bagsby, was shot and died at the scene. A 16-year-old suspect was found later, he said.
Miller and the 16-year-old juvenile have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery, burglary and weapon possession charges. Jail records show Miller was released on an $8,000 bond.
Detectives are still investigating the case, Delk said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
(1) comment
Good man with a gun stops bad men with guns.
