Cobb police have arrested a Tallapoosa man they say shot and killed a 41-year-old Cobb resident on Tuesday.
Justin Shaw, 28, remains behind bars after being arrested the day after the killing of Hubert Lamar Burtz of Mableton, according to jail records and a news release from Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
At about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call of a person shot at the Exxon gas station at 1250 Atlanta Road, just north of Austell Road, and found Burtz dead at the scene, Delk said.
Police say detectives began investigating and on Wednesday identified, located and arrested Shaw.
Shaw is being held at the Cobb jail without bond, records show. He faces felony charges of murder and aggravated assault.
The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.
