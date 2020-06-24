Cobb police are investigating a homicide at a Texaco gas station in Mableton last week. Police say they have no information on the suspect so far.
Cobb County police officers responded to the gas station at 6430 Mableton Parkway, near its intersection with South Gordon Road, at about 9:45 p.m. on June 17 to find 26-year-old Gregory Gabriel with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Officer S. A. McDonald, a spokesman for the police department.
McDonald said Gabriel was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, where he later died from his injuries.
McDonald said the suspect in the homicide fired at Gabriel's vehicle before fleeing the scene. No additional suspect information is available, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
