Police say a Corvette driver was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle in a wreck west of Marietta that sent two to the hospital Sunday.
Investigators said the crash took place just before 3 p.m. on Powder Springs Street just west of County Services Parkway.
Officer Sydney Melton said 51-year-old Jeffrey D. Lincoln of Dallas, Georgia, was driving a grey 2016 Chevrolet Corvette “at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed into oncoming lanes, colliding with a silver 2011 Toyota RAV4 driven by 49-year-old Maria A. Pineda-Chacon, police said.
Both were transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, Lincoln with injuries police described as serious and Pineda-Chacon with injuries police called non-life threatening.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.