A Snellville man is behind bars after police say he entered an Acworth home uninvited and fought with the resident, as well as police officers.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Ric Mines, 43, broke a window out of its frame at a home off Haynes Mill Court, less than half a mile north of Cobb Parkway, and climbed inside, arrest warrants show.
When the homeowners confronted Mines, he refused to leave and injured one of them, according to warrants. Likewise, when police officers arrived, Mines resisted arrest and fought police, injuring an officer, authorities say.
Mines was arrested and transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for treatment of the injuries he received during the incident, according to Acworth police.
Mines' charges include criminal trespass, simple battery and obstruction, and he is being held at the Cobb jail without bond, records show.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
