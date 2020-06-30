Three people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds Tuesday after police say shots were exchanged during an altercation in Marietta.
According to an email from Marietta Police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy, the incident occurred near the Walmart at 1785 Cobb Parkway South, but an exact address was not known as of Tuesday night.
"Preliminary indications are that some sort of dispute led to a fight, including gunfire between the two parties," McPhilamy wrote. "All individuals involved are in custody."
Details about those hospitalized were not provided as McPhilamy said the investigation was only just beginning. He also did not indicate whether part or all of the trio was involved in the fight.
