Fulton police say two shooting victims showed up at a Cobb County RaceTrac gas station and tried to make a purchase early Tuesday morning after being shot outside a Fulton County Waffle House.
At about 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a man shot at the Waffle House at 4346 Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to Lt. Scott McBride, a spokesman for the Fulton County Police Department.
When officers arrived, they immediately transported the man, who had non-life-threatening injuries, to an area hospital, McBride said.
While Fulton police were collecting details on scene, McBride said, they received a call from Cobb County police, who said two more victims had walked into the RaceTrac on South Cobb Drive south of Highlands Parkway.
McBride said when the two tried to make a purchase, a security guard at the gas station called police. Those two gunshot victims were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The Waffle House and RaceTrac are about seven miles apart.
Fulton County police don't yet know what caused the shooting, nor whether any of the shooting victims were involved in any crime, McBride said.
"We don't know ... what exactly happened just yet. We're still piecing it together, but we're talking to all three," McBride said. "No one's going to die. We've got a whole boat-load of physical evidence we're (going) through."
Detectives are interviewing the three people found shot and could know more in "an hour or two," he said.
Two vehicles, a Dodge pickup truck and a Chrysler 300 sedan, were taken by Fulton police as evidence, McBride added.
Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department, declined to provide further details, citing the open Fulton County Police Department investigation.
