Police are asking for the public's help in a shooting outside of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Marietta, which they say was part of an attempted robbery Sunday night.
According to the Marietta Police Department, a group of people exited their vehicle, which appeared to be a black 2018 Honda Accord, in the Andretti parking lot, where one of the suspects approached a man walking toward the business, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his jewelry and money.
When the victim refused, the suspect fired at least two rounds, neither of which struck the victim. The victim also produced a handgun but did not return fire, police report.
Within approximately one minute of the initial gun fire, a Marietta Police officer pulled into the parking lot in his marked police vehicle to report to work for a part-time security assignment at the business. When the marked police vehicle entered the lot, the suspects fled the area in their vehicle. Witnesses stopped the officer and told him what had happened. While he was gathering information and quickly checking the parking lot for anyone with gunshot wounds, the victim entered the business and told employees what had just occurred. Witness statements were gathered along with video images from the business, police say.
Marietta police say the suspect vehicle appears to have damage to the passenger side and the front right tire has been replaced with a spare/temporary wheel. Anyone with information about this vehicle or the suspects who were inside it last night is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
