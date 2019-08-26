Cobb police are searching for the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian near a Mableton intersection and kept driving.
Corie Bethea, 44, of Atlanta was crossing Floyd Road south of White Boulevard at 11:20 p.m. Friday and entered the path of a Ram pickup truck traveling north on Floyd Road approaching the intersection, according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
Bethea was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where he was pronounced dead, Melton said. Bethea's next of kin has been notified, she said.
The driver of the Ram continued northbound on Floyd Road, Melton said. Based on evidence from the scene, police say the Ram was a 2013 or newer model and has "extensive front end damage, including a broken driver’s side headlight."
The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
