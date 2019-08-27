The man found dead on Aug. 17 in a trailer off Westside Drive, south of Powder Springs Street, has been identified and police are searching for a suspect in the apparent homicide.
Cobb police found Mercedes De-Jesus Antunez-Flores, 43, of Honduras, dead with several gunshot wounds at 4:42 p.m. after they responded to a "trouble unknown call in the area," according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
While the incident remains under investigation, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who they described as a black male with light skin, short twists or dreads and facial hair on his chin. The man is said to be about 5-foot-8- to 5-foot-10 inches tall with a skinny build, Melton said.
When Antunez-Flores was initially found, witnesses told police they'd heard "several gunshots" coming from the trailer where Antunez-Flores was found. Officers were also told that a woman had been seen running from the trailer after the shots, yelling for help. Melton said police have spoken to the woman.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945 or the Hispanic tip line at 404-654-0402.
