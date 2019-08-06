Cobb police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who they say entered a Cumberland bank and demanded money with a note Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the Wells Fargo bank off Windy Hill Road, just west of Interstate 75, at about 4:40 p.m. in response to reports that a 40- to 50-year-old man demanded the money and fled the scene with "an undisclosed amount of cash," according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said the white male suspect, who was not armed, was last seen wearing a ball cap and glasses.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
