Cobb police are searching for a man they say robbed a Mableton Wells Fargo armed only with a demand note.
The suspect, a 30- to 40-year-old slender black man with a mustache, entered the bank off Floyd Road about a mile north of Veterans Memorial Highway at 9:50 a.m. on Friday and presented a demand note to tellers, according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing on foot. Police say the man was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, shoes with holes on the top and a dark cap.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
