Police are searching for the killer of a Marietta High School sophomore, who they say shot the student multiple times in the early morning hours of July 4.
Jalante Brown, 17, was found dead at about 1:15 a.m. on Friday when officers responded to reports of a man shot at an address matching an apartment complex on Penny Lane near its intersection with Wiley Road, according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera later confirmed to the MDJ that Brown was a Marietta High School student.
“On behalf of the Marietta City Schools staff, I express our sincere condolences to the family of Jalante,” Rivera said.
Melton said no suspect information is available, and the investigation into the incident remains open. Brown’s family has been notified of his death, Melton said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.
