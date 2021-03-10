Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen at the intersection of Powder Springs and Macland roads Wednesday night.
Layla Morris, 14, was last seen before 8 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department said on its social media. She was wearing navy blue leggings and pink high tips.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call 770-499-3911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.