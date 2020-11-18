A scammer posing as a Kennesaw Police Department sergeant tried — and failed — to scare people into forking over gift cards Monday, according to a department news release.
The department received three complaints from people who said a sergeant had called and said the would-be victims had a warrant for their arrest.
“Apparently, the caller stated that the warrants could be taken care of over the phone, using gift cards equaling different amounts,” Officer Scott Luther said in the release. “Fortunately, no one fell for this phone scam and no money was ever exchanged.
“Remember, NO government agency will ever call and have a warrant taken care of over the phone, especially using gift cards,” Luther continued. “If you ever receive a call of this nature, you should get as much information as you can by asking for the department that is calling, the ‘officer’s’ name along with a badge number. Hang up the phone and call that department directly or your local law enforcement.
“If by chance someone does have a warrant for their arrest, they can have the opportunity to turn themselves in at the originating agency or their nearest law enforcement agency. They can also take a chance of actually being arrested during an encounter with an officer including a traffic stop or a call for service; in this case, we will gladly transport them to jail.”
