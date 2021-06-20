Marietta Police are advising motorists to avoid traveling Interstate 75 northbound at Roswell Road for most of the day Sunday, as repairs are made to an overpass.
The Marietta Police Department recommends planning alternative routes until 8:30 p.m. or even later, according to a traffic notice from the department.
Police say some northbound lanes of I-75 will be closed for repairs to a hole in the No. 3 lane from the left wall of the overpass near Roswell Road.
Motorists should use North or South Marietta Parkway, or state Route 120, as an alternate, according to the notice.
