A Marietta woman is being held in Cobb County Jail after police said they caught her driving down the wrong side of Bells Ferry Road at night with her headlights off with an open beer in the cup holder and her 8-month-old son in the back seat.
Officers said they found Martha Bosquez-Romo, 35, near the intersection of Bells Ferry Road with Cobb Parkway north of WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 5. According to her arrest warrant, police activated their blue lights and Bosquez-Romo pulled over nose-to-nose with the police car, still on the wrong side of the road.
“Said accused's eyes were very glassy and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from her breath when she spoke,” the warrant reads. “Affiant asked for her license, and said accused stated that she did not have one, and that she did not have any identification at all. Affiant was unable to get said accused through any field sobriety testing or even check for horizontal gaze nystagmus, due to her becoming hysterical upon removal from the vehicle.”
Bosquez-Romo faces multiple charges, including DUI, endangering a child, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving without a license, open container and headlight violation.
Her booking sheet lists a detainer from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, indicating she may be eligible for deportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.