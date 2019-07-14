A 53-year-old Smyrna man is behind bars after police said he molested a 5-year-old girl in an apartment complex pool.
According to an arrest warrant, Alexandar Yarbrough inappropriately touched the child under her swimsuit in the pool at Concord Crossing Apartments off Old Concord Road in Smyrna, near South Cobb Drive and Church Street. Yarbrough’s first name is also spelled Alexander in his booking sheet with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department.
Police said the victim described Yarbrough’s inappropriate touching. Yarbrough told officers he was teaching the girl to swim, according to his warrant.
Yarbrough is not recorded as living in the apartment complex in his booking sheet.
He faces one count of felony child molestation and is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $25,000 bond.
