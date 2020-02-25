Acworth police say they used Tasers multiple times against a man accused of driving a stolen car at high speed, who reportedly struck seven different vehicles before being found with cocaine, heroin and a stolen gun.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by Acworth police, Skylar Dana Gragg, 26, was obstructive toward officers, attempted to flee on foot and in a car that wasn’t his, and has a previous conviction in Cobb for felony theft.
He was apprehended at the location of a car dealership on Acworth Industrial Drive near the Southside Drive/Hickory Grove Road intersection between 2:50 and 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 21, records show.
Police said Gragg was told not to enter a white 2002 Buick multiple times, when he was found hiding behind a vehicle at that address, but that he did get in the Buick and attempted to put it in drive.
That’s when Gragg was “tased” three times by police, per the warrant, but he managed to reverse the car at a high speed in the direction of one officer, striking two parked cars.
Police said Gragg then drove off at speeds of at least 20 miles per hour over the limit, hitting a total of seven vehicles and causing a head-on collision with a patrol car.
He was again stunned multiple times by officers until “compliance was gained,” his warrant states.
Gragg had a blue backpack in his possession, police said, containing 7.7 grams of suspected cocaine, 10.7 grams of suspected heroin, and a black handgun reported stolen out of College Park.
He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault of an officer, three misdemeanor counts of obstruction, and felony counts of theft by taking, theft by receiving, fleeing police, possessing a gun during a crime, possessing a gun as a convicted felon, trafficking illegal drugs, and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, per his warrant and jail record.
Gragg also faces two felony counts of violating probation and a misdemeanor charge of not wearing a seat belt. He is in custody without bond.
