Police in Pensacola, Florida, have recovered a car they say was used in the killing of Ladarius Clardy, who was a quarterback at Kennesaw State University. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the killer.
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday it had recovered and seized a black 2014 Ford Fusion used in the killing of Clardy. The sheriff’s office is looking for information on who was inside the vehicle when Clardy was killed.
Clardy, who was 18, was a backup quarterback for the KSU Owls football team. He was found dead in the early morning of July 1 in a car that had crashed into a large ditch in Pensacola, Clardy’s hometown.
Clardy had several gunshot wounds, and an unidentified 19-year-old passenger was hospitalized. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at the time that more than 50 shots were fired into Clardy’s vehicle.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (850) 436-9620. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Gulf Coast Crime (850) 433-STOP.
A graduate of Pensacola’s Pine Forest High School, where he accounted for 83 touchdowns and threw for nearly 6,000 yards in three seasons, Clardy was a rising sophomore at Kennesaw State, originally joining the program as a member of the Owls’ spring 2020 signing class.
He appeared in two games during the team’s spring 2021 season, carrying the ball one time for 7 yards in a 35-0 win over Robert Morris.
Clardy was one of five quarterbacks listed on Kennesaw State’s roster for the fall.
