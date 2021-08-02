Jul. 23—A man was killed in a multi-car wreck that blocked all lanes of Interstate 285 northbound for hours Friday morning. According to Cobb County police investigators, at around 4:36 a.m., Atlanta's Vivek Iyer, 29, was driving a black 2021 Tesla Model 3 east on I-285. As he approached the Cobb Parkway exit near Cumberland, Iyer lost control and collided with the median retaining barrier. ...