A Powder Springs woman is facing 13 counts of animal cruelty after police said they discovered multiple bulldogs caged up in inhumane conditions behind her home.
Shalanda Blake Vereen, 45, was arrested Dec. 24 after police said they found multiple female bulldogs and one male bulldog locked in separate cages in a wooded area off Hopkins Road north of Seven Springs Water Park.
According to an arrest warrant, the cages went uncleaned, and “each dog appeared malnourished with its ribs showing, and what looked like being used for breeding purposes. All the dogs were in limited shelter from the elements and the (owner) admitted not having vaccination (including rabies) and not being treated by a veterinarian.”
Vereen was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and released Dec. 25 on $30,000 bond.
