A Powder Springs man was killed in a crash on the East-West Connector early Friday morning, police say.
According to Cobb Police, Jose Garcia, 22, was driving westbound on the Connector near the South Hurt Road overpass around midnight Friday. His vehicle began to leave the road as he navigated a left curve, and “began to spin before coming back into the roadway, crossing the grass median, and then entering the eastbound lanes,” a news release said.
Garcia collided with two vehicles in the eastbound lanes. One was driven by Kiara Waldo, 20, the other by Tommy Tatum, 59, both of Mableton. Garcia’s car rolled after crashing into the cars and came to a stop upside-down.
Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene by a Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office investigator.
Tatum was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Waldo sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized.
The crash is under investigation, though police say they do not expect charges to be filed. Cobb Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
