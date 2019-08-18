A Powder Springs man has admitted to downloading child pornography onto his computer, according to Cobb County Police.
Officers said they came to the home of 26-year-old Hugh Cathey in response to a tip.
Cathey gave police his laptop and entered the password, according to his arrest warrant. Police found at least ten explicit photos of girls that appeared to be under the age of 10.
“The accused admitted to downloading what he knew was child pornography in the past and deleting some images a couple months prior,” the arresting officer wrote. “The accused also admitted to deleting several folders containing pornography from his laptop just prior to our arrival.”
Cathey was arrested at his home off Lost Mountain Road north of McEachern High School Wednesday. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and released on $7,500 bond.
