Police have confirmed a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on South Marietta Parkway early Wednesday as a woman from Marietta.
According to Marietta Police Department, a 40-year-old woman of Marietta walked into the roadway on the South Loop near Fairground Street into the path of a Chevrolet Spark. The car was driven by Richard Dean, 53, of Jasper.
The woman, who has not been identified by name as police are working to notify next of kin, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.
Marietta Police are still investigating. They ask that anyone with information contact Investigator Jon Johnson at 770-794-5384.
