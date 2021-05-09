A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Marietta early on Sunday morning, after police say the man walked in front of an oncoming vehicle.
Marietta Police say, "for reasons unknown," a 20-to-30-year-old Latino man walked in front of an oncoming 2007 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Marietta resident Victor Pedroza, 26, on Powder Springs Road just south of Chestnut Hill Road at 6:22 a.m. Authorities say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was struck.
The man was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the police department.
More information on the condition and identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released, as police work to confirm his identity and notify his family.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sgt. Brian Honea at 770-794-5344.
