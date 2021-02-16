Cobb County police are investigating a collision in which a pedestrian was fatally struck Monday night near Acworth.
A black 2020 Dodge Challenger hit a pedestrian on Cobb Parkway north of Jim Owens Road, at 7:21 p.m. Monday, said Officer Shenise Barner, spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
The Challenger driver was driving south and steered right to avoid a collision with another vehicle and left the roadway, hitting the pedestrian on the western shoulder, according to investigators.
The pedestrian, 56-year-old Kevin Chase, of Kennesaw, died on the scene.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger, Karianna Bartley, 17, of Dallas, was not injured.
Police are investigating the wreck. Anyone with additional information regarding the collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
