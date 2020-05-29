The Kroger on Whitlock Avenue has evacuated briefly after a bomb threat on Friday afternoon, but no credible threat was uncovered, Marietta Police confirmed to the MDJ.
Police followed "standard operating procedure," which includes first evacuating the store and officers then searching the store at 1000 Whitlock Avenue.
Evacuations were complete at around 4 p.m., and police cleared the building of threats about 15 minutes later, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.
McPhilamy said shortly after that business had returned to normal at the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.