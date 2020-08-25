Smyrna police are looking for a man they say was involved in the theft of a moving truck that later hit a patrol car.
According to Smyrna Police Department, officers learned of a stolen U-Haul pickup truck in the city limits at 3:34 p.m. Monday.
The truck was stolen on Jonquil Road at the intersection of Spring Road in Smyrna, per a Georgia Bureau of Investigation press release.
The driver committed several traffic violations before police attempted to make a stop, when the truck "rammed a Smyrna Police patrol vehicle," the department said in a Facebook post.
A Smyrna officer fired several shots at the truck, which drove off.
The U-Haul crashed near West Spring and Roswell streets.
A white male and a white female left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police caught up with the woman, identified as Amanda Yanez, and took her into custody, but are still looking for the man, who was driving the truck.
The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. When their investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
The Smyrna and Cobb County police departments are investigating the stolen vehicle and the collision.
No one, including police, was injured in the incident, authorities said.
A spokesperson for Smyrna Police declined to give further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
