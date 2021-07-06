As Cobb police continue their search for their suspect in a weekend triple-homicide, "current information reveals there is not an active threat to the public at large," a spokesperson said in a Tuesday morning update.
The search began Saturday with a shooting at Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club.
At about 2:21 p.m. Saturday, Cobb police were dispatched to the country club after receiving a report that someone had been shot. There, they found a white Ram 3500 pickup truck on the green of the 10th hole and, nearby, the body of Eugene Siller, the club's head of golf, who had been shot in the head. In the bed of the truck, police found two more bodies.
In claiming there was no threat to the general public Tuesday morning, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said detectives had learned Siller "happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck. It does not appear Siller was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place."
"The two other deceased males who were found in the truck, Paul Pierson and the unidentified male, appear to have no relation to the location at all," Delk said in an email. "We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive."
Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Kennesaw State University issued an alert warning students and staff of the shooting, saying the suspect was still at-large and considered "armed and dangerous."
On social media, the university described the suspect as a long-haired hispanic man "With a darker complexion," about 6'1" and 170 pounds. He was last seen Saturday afternoon on Club Drive headed toward Shiloh Road wearing a white t-shirt, dark work pants "and possibly a hat."
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the university told students there was no longer a "credible threat to campus."
