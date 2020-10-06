Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist on Canton Road on Monday evening.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the driver of a purple 2013 Honda CBR600 motorcycle lost control while traveling north on Canton Road near Chance Road, colliding with the front of a silver 2007 Honda Civic that was in the center turn lane at 8:32 p.m. The motorcycle also struck a black 2015 Honda Civic that was going southbound.
The motorcyclist, Patrick D. Penner, 32, of Kennesaw, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The drivers of the two Civics did not need medical attention.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb Police at 770-499-3987.
