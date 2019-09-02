A Marietta man faces felony charges after police say he purposely struck the driver of a Marietta garbage truck with his car after spitting in his face.
According to his arrest warrant, the incident began Thursday morning when 39-year-old Michael Tatum drove up on the sidewalk to pass the garbage truck in a neighborhood near Fairground Street and North Marietta Parkway. The truck driver honked his horn, and that's when police say Tatum stopped the car, walked up to the driver and spat in his face.
After that, police said the driver began taking photos of Tatum, and Tatum drove into the driver's leg.
Police say the collision “caused said victim to impact the top of the hood, causing a dent to the vehicle,” Tatum's warrant reads.
According to the city, the driver was treated and released and did not suffer serious injury.
Tatum was arrested following the alleged incident and charged with simple battery and aggravated assault.
He was released Friday on $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.