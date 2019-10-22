A former employee of Kids University day care center in Marietta is accused of hitting and bruising a 3-year-old during her work there, according to a warrant for her arrest.
Police say Je'neka Donielle Bond was seen on video "knocking on (a) 3-year-old male child's head, and then on at least two occasions placing her hand near the child's leg."
The child was later found with "extensive bruising," the warrant states.
Police also say Bond admitted to a manager that she pinched the toddler and to a supervisor that she may have caused the bruising. A written statement from Bond admitted that she broke Georgia law relating to childcare, as well as Kid University's policies, and was fired for hitting a child, according to the warrant.
There is no record of Bond being held at the Cobb jail, according to Glenn Daniel, a spokesman for the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Bond's arrest warrant indicates she faces a charge of first-degree cruelty to children and a bond of $4,000.
