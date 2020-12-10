Police are investigating a crash in Austell that left a Powder Springs man seriously injured.
According to Cobb County police, the crash occurred early Thursday morning when a gold 2006 Infiniti G35, driven by Kahlil Harper, 30, of Powder Springs, was turning left from C.H. James Parkway onto Humphries Hill Road in Austell. As Harper was turning, his car was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV4 that was southbound on C.H. James Parkway, driven by Jeffery Nelson, 64, of Dallas, Georgia.
Austell police initially responded to the crash at about 4:11 a.m., and requested assistance from Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program to investigate.
Harper was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Nelson was transported to Cobb General Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
An investigation of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
