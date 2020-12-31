A man injured in a Dec. 10 wreck in Austell has died, Cobb police announced Thursday.
The man, 30-year-old Kahlil Harper of Powder Springs, was pronounced dead Sunday.
According to Cobb County police, the crash occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 10 when a gold 2006 Infiniti G35, driven by Harper was turning left from C.H. James Parkway onto Humphries Hill Road in Austell. As Harper was turning, his car was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV4 that was southbound on C.H. James Parkway, driven by Jeffery Nelson, 64, of Dallas, Georgia.
Austell police initially responded to the crash at about 4:11 a.m., and requested assistance from Cobb County Police to investigate.
Harper was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Nelson was transported to Cobb General Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
